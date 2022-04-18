Arrival of final 2 F-35s completes complement at Alaska base

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - The final two F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets have arrived at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, completing the full complement of 54 aircraft.

Col. David “Ajax” Berkland of the 354 Fighter Wing at Eielson called it “a really significant day for us in terms of the buildup of Eielson Air Force Base.” Fairbanks TV station KTVF reports the base was selected in 2016 to host F-35s, spawning a base expansion that cost more than a half billion dollars and includes 36 new buildings and 54 housing units for the F-35s.

The expansion also includes personnel, with about 3,500 new active duty airmen and their dependents stationed at the base about 25 miles south of Fairbanks.

