Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
The man arrested after a several-hour standoff at a downtown Anchorage hotel on Friday, April...
Man charged with terroristic threatening after standoff at downtown Anchorage hotel
A wildfire burning approximately five miles west southwest of Kwethluk in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk up to 2,000 acres
Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
Assembly and mayor’s office reach compromise on first quarter budget revisions.
Anchorage mayor’s office and assembly reach compromise on first quarter budget revisions

Latest News

FILE - Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, on March...
Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
The Florida Department of Education rejected 54 of 132 math textbooks for attempts to...
54 math textbooks rejected by Florida education officials for attempting to ‘indoctrinate students’
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn