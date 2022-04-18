Advertisement

Alaska Muslims adjust fasting hours during Ramadan

Living so far north presents a unique challenge to those celebrating the holy month
During Ramadan in Alaska, Muslims will follow the Mecca fasting time due to the extreme periods...
During Ramadan in Alaska, Muslims will follow the Mecca fasting time due to the extreme periods of light and darkness the state sees.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Practicing Islam in Alaska presents Muslims with unique challenges that are different from those in the Lower 48. This is especially during Ramadan, the holy month of Islam.

During Ramadan, Muslims will fast between dawn and sunset. However in Alaska, with the extended daylight of spring and summer — and the early sunsets during winter — practicing Muslims are presented with an uncommon fasting struggle.

“There is no darkness to know when to begin your fast and really to end it,” said Heather Barbour, a practicing Muslim in Anchorage.

The long stretches of daylight and darkness impact when Muslims can eat and drink during Ramadan. During certain parts of the year when the sun stays out past midnight, that can cause a predicament.

“If you’re telling the community that they have to fast, you know, 20 hours, maybe 22 hours a day for 30 days, not everybody in the community is going to be able to do that,” Barbour said.

More from the Morning Edition: Providence Alaska Medical Center hosts first Mini Heart Run since 2019

Then during the wintertime, Barbour said members of the Muslim community are faced with the opposite issue.

“The day would be so short, you could basically just have a late lunch and still fast between dawn and sunset,” she said.

To be able to properly fast during the day, Muslims will follow the fasting time in Mecca.

“If the fast is 14 hours in Mecca, we fast 14 hours,” Barbour said.

In the early 2010s, the Fiqh Council of North America gave Muslims in Alaska a nonbinding ruling that allowed them to follow Mecca’s fasting hours, giving them more stability in when they can break their fast.

“When Ramadan falls in the summertime, basically ... we’ll be breaking our fast while the sun is still up,” Barbour said. “And then in the wintertime, we’ll be still fasting while it’s still dark.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
The man arrested after a several-hour standoff at a downtown Anchorage hotel on Friday, April...
Man charged with terroristic threatening after standoff at downtown Anchorage hotel
A wildfire burning approximately five miles west southwest of Kwethluk in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk
Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
Assembly and mayor’s office reach compromise on first quarter budget revisions.
Anchorage mayor’s office and assembly reach compromise on first quarter budget revisions

Latest News

Anchorage bike swap helps lessen the bike shortage burden
Anchorage bike swap helps lessen the bike shortage burden
The Alaska Division of Forestry reports that a wildfire is burning in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk
A wildfire burning approximately five miles west southwest of Kwethluk in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk
Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say