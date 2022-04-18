Advertisement

Sunshine and warming temperatures this week

Scan the QR code to download the Alaska's Weather Source App
Scan the QR code to download the Alaska's Weather Source App(KTUU)
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Passover and Easter weekend saw skies mostly covered by clouds with intermittent breaks of sunshine. Temperatures, however, remained seasonable in the middle 40s. For the upcoming week, high pressure that has largely encompassed the North Slope and the Interior will begin to push south of the Alaska Range into Southcentral. This will bring a return to mostly sunny skies for the upcoming week in addition to temperatures gradually warming into the upper 40s. In fact, there’s a fairly high chance of Anchorage reaching, or even surpassing the 50 degree mark by late in the week.

Our next big weather maker will be a storm system moving in from the southwest bringing areas of rain starting with coastal areas on Friday, then spreading into the Anchorage bowl for the upcoming weekend.

We are also monitoring gusty winds and dry conditions that are affecting the Kwethluk Fire, which is located southeast of Bethel. For the latest news regarding this fire, please check here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
The man arrested after a several-hour standoff at a downtown Anchorage hotel on Friday, April...
Man charged with terroristic threatening after standoff at downtown Anchorage hotel
Voters get in early Tuesday to cast ballots at the Loussac Library in Anchorage.
Updated election results remain unchanged, East Anchorage challenger congratulates incumbent Dunbar
A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school

Latest News

Clouds, some sun, & some showers to continue
Clouds, some sun & some showers to continue
Low pressure in the Bering Sea brings in moisture, but it's running into dry air being pushed...
A battle between clouds, sun, and showers this weekend
Highs remain seasonal through the weekend, before a warming trend arrives
Easter weekend shaping up to be a pleasant one
Highs remain seasonal through the weekend, before a warming trend arrives
Highs remain seasonal through the weekend, before a warming trend arrives