Sunshine and warming temperatures this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Passover and Easter weekend saw skies mostly covered by clouds with intermittent breaks of sunshine. Temperatures, however, remained seasonable in the middle 40s. For the upcoming week, high pressure that has largely encompassed the North Slope and the Interior will begin to push south of the Alaska Range into Southcentral. This will bring a return to mostly sunny skies for the upcoming week in addition to temperatures gradually warming into the upper 40s. In fact, there’s a fairly high chance of Anchorage reaching, or even surpassing the 50 degree mark by late in the week.

Our next big weather maker will be a storm system moving in from the southwest bringing areas of rain starting with coastal areas on Friday, then spreading into the Anchorage bowl for the upcoming weekend.

We are also monitoring gusty winds and dry conditions that are affecting the Kwethluk Fire, which is located southeast of Bethel. For the latest news regarding this fire, please check here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.