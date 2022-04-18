Wildfire burning near Kwethluk

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry reports that a wildfire is burning in Southwest Alaska.

According to a post from the division, commercial aircraft spotted the fire on Saturday. Alaska Division of Forestry specialist Matt Snyder departed from Palmer to examine the fire Saturday afternoon. The fire was confirmed by Federal Aviation Administration cameras in Bethel, Napakiak, and Kwethluk. The initial report by the division estimated the size of the fire at 650 acres. Division of Forestry spokesperson Tim Mowry said in an interview on Sunday that the fire had grown to approximately 1,200 acres, but that no structures or properties were at risk.

“According to firefighter Snyder, who is flying the fire again on Easter Sunday, natural barriers were helping contain the threat from this early season blaze,” the post said.

The fire was reported to be burning near the hub city of Bethel, approximately five miles west southwest of the nearby village of Kwethluk.

According to Snyder’s observations, three quarters of the fire edge is traveling northwest with wind coming from the southeast.

“The heel of the fire was held up by a natural barrier with active fire in grass on the west and east flanks,” Snyder said. “The head was held up on a natural barrier, but the fire had crossed into receptive fuels in one location.”

Snyder also reported that he did not witness any activity on Remote Automated Weather Sites on Sunday. According to the post, the Kwethluk Fish Weir and two native allotments are the values at risk. Burn permits are required across Alaska between April 1 and Aug. 31.

