Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
The man arrested after a several-hour standoff at a downtown Anchorage hotel on Friday, April...
Man charged with terroristic threatening after standoff at downtown Anchorage hotel
A wildfire burning approximately five miles west southwest of Kwethluk in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk
Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
Assembly and mayor’s office reach compromise on first quarter budget revisions.
Anchorage mayor’s office and assembly reach compromise on first quarter budget revisions

Latest News

Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine