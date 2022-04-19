Anchorage Election Commission holds public session of canvass to sort out rejected ballots

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2022 Anchorage municipal election is scheduled to be certified on April 26 at an Anchorage Assembly meeting, but first, the Anchorage Election Commission held a public session of canvass Monday at the municipal election center.

Almost 900 ballots were up for review as the election commission met to review the preliminarily rejected ballots. The challenged votes were broken into reject codes which correspond with the reason the Anchorage election staff did not accept them.

“(Anchorage election) staff follows the code and counts every ballot that they can that follows the code,” acting municipal clerk Jamie Heinz said. “Then anything that doesn’t comply with code, or anything that’s out of the ordinary would come to the election commission for them to review.”

The category with the largest number of ballots was reject code Z-1, with 706 rejected ballots. The code is used if the voter’s signature on their ballot return envelope doesn’t match the signature in the state of Alaska voter registration, according to Heinz.

Monday’s meeting didn’t wrap up until just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, and the municipal clerk’s office said the number of votes that were formally rejected would be available Tuesday night.

For those that have questions or are looking for further election information, call 907-243-8683 (VOTE), or email the elections office.

