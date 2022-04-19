Anchorage police identify person of interest in double homicide case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man that police consider armed and dangerous is believed to have fled the state while the investigation into a double homicide case continues, according to an updated community alert.

Police say Jalonni M. Blackshear, 39, is a person of interest in the case which involves two victims that were found dead on April 15 in a residence on Resurrection Drive near Race Circle, in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood.

The two victims, who police say are both related to Blackshear, were discovered as part of a welfare check into the residence just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Blackshear, a former worker with the Alaska Department of Corrections, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The Alaska Department of Corrections confirmed that Blackshear was employed by the department from February 2018 until he left on April 6, 2022.

Police say any information related to the case can be submitted by either calling 907-786-8900 and pressing 0 or by going to the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website.

