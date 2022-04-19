Advertisement

Anchorage police identify person of interest in double homicide case

Police believe 39-year-old Jalonni Blackshear has fled the state
Jalonni M. Blackshear
Jalonni M. Blackshear(Courtesy Anchorage Police Department)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man that police consider armed and dangerous is believed to have fled the state while the investigation into a double homicide case continues, according to an updated community alert.

Police say Jalonni M. Blackshear, 39, is a person of interest in the case which involves two victims that were found dead on April 15 in a residence on Resurrection Drive near Race Circle, in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood.

First report: Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths

The two victims, who police say are both related to Blackshear, were discovered as part of a welfare check into the residence just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Blackshear, a former worker with the Alaska Department of Corrections, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The Alaska Department of Corrections confirmed that Blackshear was employed by the department from February 2018 until he left on April 6, 2022.

Police say any information related to the case can be submitted by either calling 907-786-8900 and pressing 0 or by going to the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines makes masks optional following federal ruling
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
A wildfire burning approximately five miles west southwest of Kwethluk in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk up to 4,000 acres
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
First Alaska Native woman to join state troopers will lead Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative

Latest News

Much of the state remains storm free
Sunshine continues into mid-week
Marko Cheseto wins Para Athletics Division of the 2022 Boston Marathon
MARK CHESETO WINS BOSTON MARATHON
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk up to 4,000 acres
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk up to 4,000 acres
A wildfire burning approximately five miles west southwest of Kwethluk in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk up to 4,000 acres