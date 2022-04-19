Earth Day: Recycling in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earth Day began here in the U.S. on April 22, 1970.

That particular month and day was chosen because it occurred halfway between spring break and final exams for most universities. That way the greatest number of college youth could join and be active in the movement.

It wasn’t until 1990, however, that earth day went global, or what we might call viral today. Thirty years ago, 200 million people in 141 countries helped to bring environmental issues front and center in our daily lives. The biggest issue that came out of earth day was recycling.

While recycling in Alaska is different than in the Lower 48, it does occur here. Unless you pay for curbside pick-up, you’ll have to do a little work to sort and then get your items to any number of centers in order to be recycled. Anchorage’s recycling center include the WestRock Recycling Center off Dowling Road and Rosewood Street in South Anchorage. Recycling drop off is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days of the year (366 for Leap Day).

The Anchorage Solid Waste Services department provided graphics for what, where, and how Anchorage residents can drop off their recyclable materials.

Approximately 1,000 shipping containers each year are sent to the Lower 48 from Alaska with recyclable materials, and the state’s Youth Litter Program kicks off later this month. About $80,000 of grant money is disbursed through this program to inspire the next generation to care for the communities in which they live.

