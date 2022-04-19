Face masks no longer required on public transportation in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Face masks will no longer be required to be worn on public transportation in Anchorage, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by the Municipality of Anchorage and Mayor Dave Bronson.

The termination of the mask mandate applies to public transit options such as People Mover, AnchorRIDES and RideShare, according to the municipality.

The decision comes a day after a federal judge voided the law that masks be worn on all public transit nationwide, including airlines. Alaska Airlines was one of the companies dropping its mask mandate.

“I am pleased to see the federal court decision reject this mandate that kept Alaskans from making their own health decisions for themselves and their families,” Bronson said in the release.

The release also said people using public transit options in the Anchorage municipality still have the option of wearing a mask, and also encouraged people to stay home if feeling sick.

