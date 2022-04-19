Help wanted: Southeast Alaska tourism businesses prepare for summer season with labor shortages

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - After two tough years for Alaska’s visitor industry sector, there are encouraging signs of a robust, and possibly record-breaking cruise ship season for 2022, but labor shortages may cause challenges.

Allen Marine Tours, Southeast Alaska’s largest private employer, runs tours from Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka. Zak Kirkpatrick, a spokesperson for the company, said everyone is excited for a more normal cruise ship season after COVID-19 devastated the last two seasons.

In 2019, Allen Marine Tours employed between 600 and 700 people across its three Southeast Alaska locations. Now, there are dozens of positions vacant in Juneau just one week before the first large cruise ship is set to sail into Alaska’s capital city.

Kirkpatrick says Allen Marine Tours has tried all sorts of incentives: Hirings bonuses, end-of-season bonuses and a season pass raffled off for Eaglecrest, Juneau’s ski field, but hiring challenges remain.

There are many theories as to why the normal rush of workers hasn’t come, from a lack of housing in Juneau to college students in the Lower 48 finding other options. Labor shortages are being seen across the board.

“That’s true of excursions, retail, virtually everyone in the business,” said Liz Perry, CEO of Travel Juneau. “It’s not localized to Juneau, it’s something that’s happening state and nationwide.”

Perry says not all businesses may be operating at 100%, but there are reasons to be optimistic for the independent traveler sector, which typically makes up 5-7% of the total number of large cruise passengers who come to Juneau each year. Hotels are reporting strong occupancy numbers, and some remote lodges have virtually no vacancies all summer, Perry added.

“They are optimistic that things are starting to turn around and we’re just kind of keeping our fingers crossed that another variant doesn’t pop up and quash that,” she said. “It’s going to be an interesting summer for them.”

Forecasts suggest that upwards of 1.5 million cruise ship passengers could come to Southeast Alaska in 2022, which would break records, and amount to an 18% increase on the 1.3 million cruise ship passengers who came in 2019, which itself was a record.

Robert Venables, head of Southeast Conference, says everyone in the visitor industry sector is trying to manage expectations while breathing out a “collective sigh of relief” for the return of a somewhat normal summer.

“It should be a very strong season ahead,” he added.

Patricia Hickok, 77, has owned and operated Hickok’s Trading Company for 30 years. She, too, has found it difficult to find people interested in working at her downtown gift store and has reached out to retired friends who can help out one day a week.

“I’ve got friends volunteering,” she explained. “Just because, if you’ve got people here, you’ve got to have people waiting on them.”

There have been supply chain issues impacting how much merchandise Hickock has on her shelves. She says after two hard years, the store will be open, even if it means that it is just her and her family working there.

“That’s the way it started years ago. I ran it myself, until it got bigger,” Hickok said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration has estimated that private businesses, local governments and the state of Alaska make around $1.6 billion in total from a normal cruise ship season. With one non-existent cruise ship season, and an abbreviated one last year, fingers are crossed that the dark storm of COVID-19 may finally be moving on.

“It’s been tough,” Venables said. “But we’ve made it through to a brighter day.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.