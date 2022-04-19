High pressure controls mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spring brings varied temperatures and weather to Alaska as competing weather systems wrangle for control.

The main weather feature remains the large low pressure system centered near Unimak pass. Strong winds are blowing through the central Aleutian Islands with gusts to 60-70 mph near Unalaska and Adak expected. Winds gusted to 64 mph in Cold Bay on Monday, and Adak reported a gust to 56 mph.

Sunny weather will remain over Northern, Interior, Western and Southcentral Alaska, with high pressure maintaining influence through much of the week.

The hot spot on Monday in Alaska was Klawock with 58 degrees, and the cold spot was Arctic Village with a temperature that dropped to 12 below.

