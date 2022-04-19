Marko Cheseto wins Para Athletics Division of the 2022 Boston Marathon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Marko Cheseto won the Para Athletics Division of the Boston Marathon again with a time of 2:37:01.

This is Cheseto’s second Boston Marathon victory in a row for athletes experiencing limb deficiencies as he continues to add to his long list of accolades. Just last year, Cheseto broke his own double amputee marathon record in the New York Marathon, with a time of 2:35:55.

While he came close to beating his own record, noone came close to beating him. The second place finisher crossed the finish line in 3:18:21, which was 41 minutes and 20 seconds after Chesto had finished.

According to The Boston Marathon website, In The Para Athletics Divisions of the Boston Marathon are competitive divisions that implement the principles of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Classification Code. This is only the second year that the divisions have been used, meaning that Cheseto is undefeated win it comes to the Para Athletics race in The Boston Marathon.

Cheseto’s legs were amputated below the knee in 2011. The star UAA runner was upset about a friend’s suicide. Cheseto’s legs were amputated after he reportedly took antidepressants and went into the woods. The temperatures dropped below freezing and inches of fresh snow fell during the two-day search for him. Cheseto later walked into a hotel, ending the search, but lost both of his legs below the knees due to frostbite.

