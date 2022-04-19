Advertisement

Marko Cheseto wins Para Athletics Division of the 2022 Boston Marathon

Marko Cheseto, a former UAA runner and now double-amputee.
Marko Cheseto, a former UAA runner and now double-amputee.(KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Marko Cheseto won the Para Athletics Division of the Boston Marathon again with a time of 2:37:01.

This is Cheseto’s second Boston Marathon victory in a row for athletes experiencing limb deficiencies as he continues to add to his long list of accolades. Just last year, Cheseto broke his own double amputee marathon record in the New York Marathon, with a time of 2:35:55.

While he came close to beating his own record, noone came close to beating him. The second place finisher crossed the finish line in 3:18:21, which was 41 minutes and 20 seconds after Chesto had finished.

According to The Boston Marathon website, In The Para Athletics Divisions of the Boston Marathon are competitive divisions that implement the principles of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Classification Code. This is only the second year that the divisions have been used, meaning that Cheseto is undefeated win it comes to the Para Athletics race in The Boston Marathon.

Cheseto’s legs were amputated below the knee in 2011. The star UAA runner was upset about a friend’s suicide. Cheseto’s legs were amputated after he reportedly took antidepressants and went into the woods. The temperatures dropped below freezing and inches of fresh snow fell during the two-day search for him. Cheseto later walked into a hotel, ending the search, but lost both of his legs below the knees due to frostbite.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source apps.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
The man arrested after a several-hour standoff at a downtown Anchorage hotel on Friday, April...
Man charged with terroristic threatening after standoff at downtown Anchorage hotel
A wildfire burning approximately five miles west southwest of Kwethluk in Southwest Alaska.
Wildfire burning near Kwethluk up to 2,000 acres
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines makes masks optional following federal ruling

Latest News

Daishen Nix put on a show during Rio Grande Valley's G League Championship run.
Anchorage’s Daishen Nix stars in NBA G League Finals, emerges as champion
Daishen Nix G League Championship
Daishen Nix G League Championship
Leif Mumma became the latest Alaskan skier to qualify for the Freeride World Tour.
Athlete of the Week: Palmer skier latest Alaskan to qualify for Freeride World Tour
Big C Relays back after 2 years
Big C Relays make big return