Sullivan says he hasn’t endorsed yet in Alaska’s House race

Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Sen. Dan Sullivan.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he is supporting fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid.

But he says he has not yet endorsed a candidate in the race for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. Sullivan says he is “still hurting” over the loss of Republican Rep. Don Young, who died last month.

Sullivan says that when it comes to a successor to Young, he is interested in someone who is a fighter and a Republican. He says he thinks there are a number of candidates who fit that description but he hasn’t for now endorsed anyone.

