Sunshine continues into midweek for Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two main weather features are dominating the weather over our large state, the first being a large low pressure system over the central Aleutians, bringing mixed precipitation and strong winds of 60 to 70 mph from Adak to Unalaska and Cold Bay.

The second is a large, sprawling area of high pressure centered over the mainland. Sunny weather will remain over Northern, Interior, Western and Southcentral Alaska through much of the week.

Southeast Alaska is experiencing a weak disturbance that will keep skies mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers across the southern channels.

The next big storm system moves through the Aleutians Thursday, into the Alaska Peninsula on Friday and then along the Southcentral coast for Friday. The weekend looks like mostly rain, except for snow at some higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.