Advertisement

Half of Alaska sees spring, half sees storms

Wet and windy over the Aleutians and Kodiak
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Drought status was moderate in Alaska last year, and dry years are showing up more in recent years.

April is the driest month on record for Anchorage. In Anchorage the precipitation is less than a half inch in April.

The average first 50 degree day for the city is April 15th, but we are still waiting for that to happen “officially” in Anchorage. Last year we hit 50 on April 16th. That first 50 degree reading for the year is likely to happen in the next 7 days!

High pressure brought 40s to southcentral and a large portion of mainland locations.

The high will remain over mainland areas, and this blocks the incoming lows, forcing them to hold over the Aleutians or slip south and under the ridge in order to move east.

Low pressure persists for the Aleutians over the week, with another large low moving in Wednesday to Thursday. Winds will increase and a mix of rain and snow showers is likely.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines makes masks optional following federal ruling
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
Jalonni M. Blackshear
Anchorage police identify person of interest in double homicide case
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
First Alaska Native woman to join state troopers will lead Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative

Latest News

Much of the state remains storm free
Sunshine continues into midweek for Southcentral Alaska
Sunny_JP 4-18-22
High pressure controls mainland Alaska
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has a look at forecast conditions to start the week.
Expect a sunny start to the new week
Clouds, some sun, & some showers to continue
Clouds, some sun & some showers to continue