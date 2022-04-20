Half of Alaska sees spring, half sees storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Drought status was moderate in Alaska last year, and dry years are showing up more in recent years.

April is the driest month on record for Anchorage. In Anchorage the precipitation is less than a half inch in April.

The average first 50 degree day for the city is April 15th, but we are still waiting for that to happen “officially” in Anchorage. Last year we hit 50 on April 16th. That first 50 degree reading for the year is likely to happen in the next 7 days!

High pressure brought 40s to southcentral and a large portion of mainland locations.

The high will remain over mainland areas, and this blocks the incoming lows, forcing them to hold over the Aleutians or slip south and under the ridge in order to move east.

Low pressure persists for the Aleutians over the week, with another large low moving in Wednesday to Thursday. Winds will increase and a mix of rain and snow showers is likely.

