High pressure dominates for one more day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the past couple of days, Mother Nature has had us on a “rinse and repeat” cycle.

It’s been a bit chilly to start the day, but we’ve been rewarded with golden sunrises, bright afternoons and seasonable temperatures that feel milder thanks to the strong April sun, only to be topped off by gorgeous late evening sunsets over the western skies. This has been a pattern that hasn’t led to much complaining.

Anchorage gets another day of sun on this Wednesday. The high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport hit 48 degrees just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. With another day full of sunshine, I see no reason why temperatures this afternoon would be any different. In fact, we may even reach 50 degrees.

This stretch of beautiful April weather will come to an end on Thursday. A strong storm system developing over the western Aleutians today will bring another round of heavy rain, snow and gusty winds near hurricane force across the island chain through tonight. Clouds will continue to increase on Thursday across all of Southcentral Alaska with areas along the coast from Homer to Seward to Cordova seeing areas of rain. Any wet weather should stay out of the Anchorage Bowl until Friday with more scattered showers likely on Saturday.

The storm moves southeast over the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday, bringing a return to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the lower 50s, for the early part of next week.

