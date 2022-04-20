Advertisement

Person of interest in Anchorage double homicide arrested in New York

Jalonni Blackshear
Jalonni Blackshear(Courtesy Anchorage Police Department)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person of interest in a double homicide case has been arrested in New York state, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

An updated community alert Wednesday morning said that 39-year-old Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody. Police did not specify where in New York he was arrested but praised those who provided information to investigators for helping track down Blackshear, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were found dead Friday in a home on Resurrection Drive near Race Circle, in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood of Northeast Anchorage. On Tuesday, the family of the victims identified the woman as Raechyl Blackshear and the girl as Jayla Blackshear, her daughter.

Related: Cousin of double homicide victims speaks up about them

Jalonni Blackshear had been “separated from state employment” from the Department of Corrections on April 6, 2022, according to a department spokesperson.

The initial discovery of the bodies by Anchorage police led investigators to label the deaths as suspicious, before upgrading it to a homicide investigation.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Jalonni M. Blackshear, a former correctional officer, who they say is...
Anchorage police looking for man they say is connected to homicide deaths of woman and girl
Biologists say approximately 300 moose make Anchorage their wintertime home.
After 4 years of moose counts, biologists put a number on how many live in the Anchorage bowl
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
First Alaska Native woman to join state troopers will lead Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative
Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines makes masks optional following federal ruling
In a statement put out by the Municipality of Anchorage and Mayor Dave Bronson, face masks will...
Face masks no longer required on public transportation, school buses in Anchorage

Latest News

Fast Cast April 20, 2022
On Tuesday, Ancora hosted an appreciation party in honor of National Volunteer Week, thanking...
Appreciation event highlights important role hospice volunteers play in Alaska
Another beauty of a day. Next storm taking shape over the Aleutians.
High pressure dominates for one more day
Family member remembers victims of double homicide
Family remembers double homicide victims