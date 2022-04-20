Person of interest in Anchorage double homicide arrested in New York

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person of interest in a double homicide case has been arrested in New York state, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

An updated community alert Wednesday morning said that 39-year-old Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody. Police did not specify where in New York he was arrested but praised those who provided information to investigators for helping track down Blackshear, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were found dead Friday in a home on Resurrection Drive near Race Circle, in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood of Northeast Anchorage. On Tuesday, the family of the victims identified the woman as Raechyl Blackshear and the girl as Jayla Blackshear, her daughter.

Jalonni Blackshear had been “separated from state employment” from the Department of Corrections on April 6, 2022, according to a department spokesperson.

The initial discovery of the bodies by Anchorage police led investigators to label the deaths as suspicious, before upgrading it to a homicide investigation.

