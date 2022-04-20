Advertisement

Sullivan wants Interior secretary to address ‘critical issues’ for Alaska

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, spoke about the four "critical issues" he hopes Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will address on her trip to Alaska this week.
By Sean Maguire
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - In his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, has spoken about four “critical issues” he wants to hear Interior Secretary Deb Haaland address in her visit to Alaska this week.

North Slope Borough Mayor Harry Brower Jr. and Sullivan penned an opinion piece in the Anchorage Daily News last week making a similar request:

  • That oil and gas lease sales proceed in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. For the Biden administration to “honor its commitment” to support the Willow Project so development work begin next winter.
  • Show support for the proposed 11-mile King Cove Road to Cold Bay through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
  • Support Vietnam War-era Alaska Native veterans who have missed out on land allotments.

Sullivan voted, along with fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, to confirm Haaland as secretary of the Department of the Interior in 2021. He has been heavily critical of the Biden administration’s energy policies since then, saying the president has had an anti-Alaska agenda.

When asked whether he regretted his confirmation vote for Haaland, Sullivan said on Tuesday that his “vote for her was not some kind of endorsement.

“My vote for her was to try to work with her in good faith to establish a relationship because the secretary of the Interior is so darn important to Alaska,” he continued.

Interior Secretary Haaland to visit Alaska this month

Almost 3,000 Vietnam-era Alaska Native vets have missed out on land allotments owed to them. Sullivan said he expects Haaland to unveil a new policy during her Alaska trip, addressing the issue.

Murkowski and Sullivan both wrote to her last week, urging her not to call for another environmental review process, as the two senators say that would further delay the land allotments being completed.

“If she comes here, and announces an environmental assessment for these Alaska Native Vietnam vets, my answer would be 100% yes, I regret it,” Sullivan said about his confirmation vote for Haaland.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Jalonni M. Blackshear, a former correctional officer, who they say is...
Anchorage police looking for man they say is connected to homicide deaths of woman and girl
Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines makes masks optional following federal ruling
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Anchorage police found two people dead on Friday during a welfare check in the Scenic Foothills...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
First Alaska Native woman to join state troopers will lead Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative

Latest News

Police are looking for Jalonni M. Blackshear, a former correctional officer, who they say is...
Anchorage police looking for man they say is connected to homicide deaths of woman and girl
AOTW MARCIE TRENT
AOTW MARCIE TRENT
Face masks no longer required on public transportation, school buses in Anchorage
50-degree days- ANC-MF 4-19-22
Half of Alaska sees spring, half sees storms