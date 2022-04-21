Alaska House passes bill on 420 to remove some marijuana possession records from the internet

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives has passed legislation that would remove some low-level marijuana possession records from CourtView, an online database that allows any person to view convictions and criminal charges in Alaska.

House Bill 246 would also reduce low-level possession offenses for minors aged between 18 to 20 from a class B misdemeanor to a violation with a fine.

If the bill passes through the Senate, the records that would be made confidential would be limited. They could only be convictions incurred by people over 21 for marijuana possession of less than one ounce, and the offender could not have been convicted for another crime at the same time.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety says there could be upwards of 8,500 possession records in the state’s database impacted by the bill. Legislative researchers estimate that around 700 people were convicted of low-level marijuana possession offenses between 2007 and 2017.

Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka, introduced the bill and said it would help Alaskans who have struggled to find jobs or housing due to a conviction that would not currently be an offense. He noted that the process to remove the records from CourtView would not be automatic, but would need to be requested.

HB 246 passed onto the Senate on a 30-8 vote on Wednesday. Legislators noted, and joked, that the final vote was coincidentally taking place on April 20, the unofficial marijuana holiday that is celebrated globally.

Several Republican legislators from the minority raised objections to the bill. Some said the House should debate expunging marijuana records instead of simply removing them from the internet.

Others, like Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, argued that employers should have access to a job applicant’s marijuana possession records.

“If they don’t want to hire you because of your criminal record, that’s their choice,” he said.

Some Republican legislators were opposed to the bill’s price tag. The Alaska Department of Law estimates that it could cost upwards of $300,000 over two years to sort through the state’s possession records and remove them from CourtView.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation earlier in the month to legalize marijuana federally and expunge some conviction records. State legislatures across the country have debated or passed similar bills.

HB 246 now heads onto the Senate for its consideration. The legislative session must end by May 19.

