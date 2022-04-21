Anchorage police looking for car belonging to victim in double homicide case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One day after Jalonni Blackshear — the “person of interest” in a double homicide case in Anchorage — was arrested in New York state, Anchorage police are now searching for a car belonging to one of the victims.

Police are asking the public’s help in looking for a black 2014 Lincoln Navigator, an SUV-type vehicle, with Alaska license plates CHZCKE, according to a community alert. An Anchorage Police Department spokesperson did not give a reason why they are searching for the car when asked by Alaska’s News Source, citing the active nature of the investigation.

The call for help comes six days after Anchorage police found a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teen girl dead in a home on Resurrection Drive near Race Circle, in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood of Northeast Anchorage. On Tuesday, the family of the victims identified the woman as Jalonni Blackshear’s wife Raechyl Blackshear and the girl as Jayla Blackshear, their daughter.

Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody Wednesday on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland Security Officers, according to a news report by NBC New York.

Blackshear was also accused of sexually abusing his daughter, Jayla, in late March, according to a criminal complaint. DNA was taken from Blackshear on April 1 and sent to be compared to the pediatric evidence collection kit taken from Jayla on March 30. A warrant for his arrest was put out on April 13.

Blackshear resigned his position at the Alaska Department of Corrections on April 7 and left the state, according to the criminal complaint. A department spokesperson previously told Alaska’s News Source Blackshear was “separated from state employment” from the Department of Corrections on April 6.

Police say anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call their dispatch line at 907-786-8900 and press 0, or the non-emergency line at 311.

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that the warrant for arrest and criminal complaint against Jalonni Blackshear were filed after DNA samples were taken from him.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

