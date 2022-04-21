Advertisement

Anchorage police looking for car belonging to victim in double homicide case

Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody Wednesday on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland...
Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody Wednesday on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland Security Officers, according to a news report by NBC New York.(Courtesy Anchorage Police Department)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One day after Jalonni Blackshear — the “person of interest” in a double homicide case in Anchorage — was arrested in New York state, Anchorage police are now searching for a car belonging to one of the victims.

Police are asking the public’s help in looking for a black 2014 Lincoln Navigator, an SUV-type vehicle, with Alaska license plates CHZCKE, according to a community alert. An Anchorage Police Department spokesperson did not give a reason why they are searching for the car when asked by Alaska’s News Source, citing the active nature of the investigation.

Police are asking the public’s help in looking for a black 2014 Lincoln Navigator, an SUV-type...
Police are asking the public’s help in looking for a black 2014 Lincoln Navigator, an SUV-type vehicle, with Alaska license plates CHZCKE, according to a community alert.(Courtesy Anchorage Police Department/Stock image)

The call for help comes six days after Anchorage police found a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teen girl dead in a home on Resurrection Drive near Race Circle, in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood of Northeast Anchorage. On Tuesday, the family of the victims identified the woman as Jalonni Blackshear’s wife Raechyl Blackshear and the girl as Jayla Blackshear, their daughter.

Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody Wednesday on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland Security Officers, according to a news report by NBC New York.

Blackshear was also accused of sexually abusing his daughter, Jayla, in late March, according to a criminal complaint. DNA was taken from Blackshear on April 1 and sent to be compared to the pediatric evidence collection kit taken from Jayla on March 30. A warrant for his arrest was put out on April 13.

Blackshear resigned his position at the Alaska Department of Corrections on April 7 and left the state, according to the criminal complaint. A department spokesperson previously told Alaska’s News Source Blackshear was “separated from state employment” from the Department of Corrections on April 6.

Police say anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call their dispatch line at 907-786-8900 and press 0, or the non-emergency line at 311.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that the warrant for arrest and criminal complaint against Jalonni Blackshear were filed after DNA samples were taken from him.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalonni Blackshear
Anchorage man wanted in connection to double homicide arrested in New York
Biologists say approximately 300 moose make Anchorage their wintertime home.
After 4 years of moose counts, biologists put a number on how many live in the Anchorage bowl
Police are looking for Jalonni M. Blackshear, a former correctional officer, who they say is...
Anchorage police looking for man they say is connected to homicide deaths of woman and girl
Improvements this summer include replacing the bridge over Dowling Road in Anchorage.
Dowling Road project in Anchorage expected to disrupt traffic all summer
Palmer residents cast their votes Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in a special election for the...
Early results in Palmer election show voters in favor of recalling 3 council members, with more ballots left to count

Latest News

One Million Mile Make-A-Wish campaign continues.
Make A Wish Mileage Push
Sunshine to start Thursday; becoming mostly cloudy late day. Storm over the Aleutians to bring...
Clouds start stealing Southcentral's sunshine
Anchorage man wanted in connection to double homicide arrested in New York.
Anchorage man wanted in connection to double homicide arrested in New York
Travelers at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport react to flying without masks.
Travelers at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport react to flying without masks