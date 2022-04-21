April weather has a split personality over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday afternoon in Anchorage saw warm temperatures, as well as a whirlwind generated out of an area of instability in the clouds that passed over the city.

A small circulation whipped up dust and leaves on the ground in Midtown and produced some flurries over the south end of the city.

Check out this video of a whirlwind that formed in Anchorage today as a quick-moving line of convective showers moved... Posted by Melissa Frey on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

A large storm is churning through the Aleutians on Wednesday night. Low pressure encompasses much of the arc and a mix of rain, which could be heavy at times, and snow along with gusty winds will slowly move through.

As this low spins northeast, a wintry mix will move into the Alaska Peninsula on Thursday, and into Kodiak on Friday.

This same system will be a weather changer for Southcentral Alaska late in the week. A mix of rain and snow showers makes it into Prince William Sound late Friday into Saturday.

Even Anchorage has a chance of showers in the Saturday outlook. The front will continue to swing across the Gulf of Alaska, affecting the region by Friday too.

The Wednesday hot spot was 57 degrees in Ketchikan and the cold spot was Atqasuk at 9 below zero.

