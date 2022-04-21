Advertisement

April weather has a split personality over Alaska

Mainland gets sun, but high winds for the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell and Melissa Frey
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday afternoon in Anchorage saw warm temperatures, as well as a whirlwind generated out of an area of instability in the clouds that passed over the city.

A small circulation whipped up dust and leaves on the ground in Midtown and produced some flurries over the south end of the city.

Check out this video of a whirlwind that formed in Anchorage today as a quick-moving line of convective showers moved...

Posted by Melissa Frey on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

A large storm is churning through the Aleutians on Wednesday night. Low pressure encompasses much of the arc and a mix of rain, which could be heavy at times, and snow along with gusty winds will slowly move through.

As this low spins northeast, a wintry mix will move into the Alaska Peninsula on Thursday, and into Kodiak on Friday.

This same system will be a weather changer for Southcentral Alaska late in the week. A mix of rain and snow showers makes it into Prince William Sound late Friday into Saturday.

Even Anchorage has a chance of showers in the Saturday outlook. The front will continue to swing across the Gulf of Alaska, affecting the region by Friday too.

The Wednesday hot spot was 57 degrees in Ketchikan and the cold spot was Atqasuk at 9 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Jalonni M. Blackshear, a former correctional officer, who they say is...
Anchorage police looking for man they say is connected to homicide deaths of woman and girl
Biologists say approximately 300 moose make Anchorage their wintertime home.
After 4 years of moose counts, biologists put a number on how many live in the Anchorage bowl
Jalonni Blackshear
Anchorage man wanted in connection to double homicide arrested in New York
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
First Alaska Native woman to join state troopers will lead Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative
Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines makes masks optional following federal ruling

Latest News

MF-Whirlwind 4-20-22
April weather has a split personality over Alaska
Another beauty of a day. Next storm taking shape over the Aleutians.
High pressure dominates for one more day
Another beauty of a day. Next storm taking shape over the Aleutians.
High pressure dominates for one more day
50-degree days- ANC-MF 4-19-22
Half of Alaska sees spring, half sees storms