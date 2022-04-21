Advertisement

Clouds start stealing Southcentral Alaska’s sunshine

Thursday starts sunny, then becomes mostly cloudy by late day. A storm over the Aleutians will bring rain, wind and even snow to Southcentral Alaska Friday and Saturday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ve had a great run of golden sunrises, bright blue skies during the day and gorgeous sunsets over the past three days. I hope you enjoyed them because Mother Nature has started to paint a new weather picture for Southcentral Alaska.

With sunrise as a backdrop, clouds have already made their presence known across our skies, especially along coastal sections of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Skies become mostly cloudy in Anchorage late in the day, as overcast skies and areas of light rain cover coastal areas. This will keep afternoon high temperatures just a couple of degrees cooler than Wednesday, in the mid 40s.

Precipitation becomes more widespread south and east of Anchorage tonight, with wet snow falling over the Chugach Mountains and the southeast Kenai Mountains in addition to western and central Prince William Sound. Rain showers, scattered in nature, make it over the mountains into the Anchorage Bowl and the Matanuska and Susitna valleys during the day on Friday, then linger into Saturday. High temperatures will flirt with 50 degrees both days.

Skies begin to clear early Sunday, becoming mostly sunny again by late afternoon. High pressure, bringing a mix of sun and clouds, briefly returns for Monday and Tuesday. Forecast confidence is high that if we don’t hit it by this weekend, we will eclipse the 50 degree mark early next week.

