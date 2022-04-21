Dowling Road project in Anchorage expected to disrupt traffic all summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of Anchorage’s biggest road projects is about to get underway, and it will likely have a big impact on drivers. The state is making long anticipated improvements to the Dowling Road roundabouts on the Seward Highway and replacing the bridge that goes over Dowling Road.

The roundabouts, which were installed in 2004, were the first multi-lane roundabouts in the state, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Project Manager Jake Gondek said the road configuration was designed for projected traffic levels up to the year 2020. But the traffic load today is much higher, leading to frequent back-ups, especially during rush hour.

“At the time when we put in the existing roundabouts they did meet the capacity, but at this point in time, you know 16-17 years later, they are passing what that expectation was,” he said.

Gondek said work to complete the new approximately $43 million project will be done over two summers. This year, workers will replace the highway bridge over Dowling Road with one that is longer and wider. Next summer, the existing roundabouts will be replaced with versions that are considerably wider, growing from about 80 feet in diameter up to 150 feet in diameter, according to Gondek.

While the end result will be a smoother traffic flow, in the short-term drivers and surrounding businesses will be greatly impacted by the project.

Starting the evening of May 19, Dowling Road will be shut down at the roundabouts so that drivers will no longer be able to drive through, most likely for the entire summer. Gondek said the plan is to divert traffic from the highway down to Dowling Road and back up onto the highway while the bridge is being replaced, although final traffic plans for the highway are still being worked on.

