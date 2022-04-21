Advertisement

Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.(Source: The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.

Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.

The Tesla CEO said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.

But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.

The documents say San Francisco-based Twitter Inc. has not responded to Musk’s proposal.

Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

The filing states that “entities related to (Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion.”

The financing would come from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Some would be secured by stock that Musk owns in Tesla, the electric car and solar panel maker.

Musk “is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter ... and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately,” the documents say.

With a tender offer, Musk would try to get other shareholders to pledge their stock to him at a certain price on a certain date. If enough shareholders agree, Musk could use that as leverage to get the board to drop the poison pill defense.

Musk signaled the possibility of a tender offer several times this week in tweets using the word “tender.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalonni Blackshear
Anchorage man wanted in connection to double homicide arrested in New York
Biologists say approximately 300 moose make Anchorage their wintertime home.
After 4 years of moose counts, biologists put a number on how many live in the Anchorage bowl
Police are looking for Jalonni M. Blackshear, a former correctional officer, who they say is...
Anchorage police looking for man they say is connected to homicide deaths of woman and girl
Palmer residents cast their votes Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in a special election for the...
Early results in Palmer election show voters in favor of recalling 3 council members, with more ballots left to count
Improvements this summer include replacing the bridge over Dowling Road in Anchorage.
Dowling Road project in Anchorage expected to disrupt traffic all summer

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden to send budget request to Congress for Ukraine military aid
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90