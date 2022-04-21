Advertisement

Travelers at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport react to flying without masks

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, travelers at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are not required to wear a mask while they are inside the airport.

Many air passengers at the state’s largest airport could be seen without masks on Wednesday, while some passengers continued to fly wearing a face covering. Alaska Airlines announced this week that masks would be optional for passengers and employees going forward.

“It feels pretty free, pretty freeing,” Shari Lachin said. “... You definitely can kind of feel the difference walking around without having to wear a mask, which has been really nice.”

While some travelers were happy to see the mandate go others say they felt repealing the mandate is putting travelers at risk.

Alaska Airlines makes masks optional following federal ruling

“The idea I’m preventing your germs from entering my lungs makes me feel really good,” Leah Evans said through a mask. “If you feel good about other people’s germs entering your lungs, keep your mask off, but don’t breathe near me.”

This all stems from a federal judge’s decision in Florida that voided the federal government’s requirement that masks be worn on public transit, including planes and in airports. Since then, airlines and other agencies and entities have announced that face coverings will be optional.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said Tuesday that masks are no longer required on municipal public transit, and the Anchorage School District said they’re now optional on school buses.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced it will file an appeal to overturn the judge’s decision to void masks on public transportation, following a request from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

While the issue will have to be settled in court, the Transportation Security Administration said it will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate after the court’s ruling earlier this week. Several airlines including Alaska Airlines, Delta, and United have all made masks optional.

At this time, the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

