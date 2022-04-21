Wishes In Flight campaign continues push for 1 million miles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington Wishes In Flight campaign continues, calling for people to donate their unused airline miles.

For sick children living in Alaska, the necessity of flying to a wish — or having a wish flown up to Alaska — is often a crucial part of the process. Organizers at the Make-A-Wish foundation are hoping to reach a goal of one million airline miles donated to help grant wishes.

Not having to worry about miles is a relief for some families. Carmen Spiropoulos’ Markella was granted a wish in 2014 to go to Hawaii to see the rainbow eucalyptus trees.

“The donated miles freeze up funds for Make-A-Wish to do other things, but also frees up families to not to feel bad that they’re bringing grandma along or that there happen to be five kids in that family,” Carmen Spiropoulos said. “We know that those miles were donated by somebody and so it’s just more of that love, it’s more of that thankfulness like, wow, look at how many people came together just out of the goodness of their hearts to make this happen.”

Approximately 260,000 miles have been raised so far. There are currently more than 60 kids in Alaska are waiting to receive a wish.

Those interested in helping are able to donate airline miles or funds to help grant wishes. The campaign ends April 30.

