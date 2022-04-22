Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been convicted of sex trafficking and producing and possessing child pornography, after prosecutors say he coerced a teenage girl — who had already been trafficked by another man — into commercial sex work for his benefit.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jayshon Moore, also known as “China” sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl in 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the girl had also been trafficked by Tristan Jamal Grant, a 35-year-old who was sentenced to 35 years for sex and human trafficking late last year.

Related: 3 men sentenced for sex and human trafficking

The documents say that shortly after Moore was released from federal prison for gun and drug charges, he began a sexual relationship with the girl, and created explicit photos and videos with her that were posted and shared on social media.

When the girl was still 15, prosecutors say, he allowed her to move in to his apartment, only if she prostituted herself and gave him the money. He set her quota as his monthly rent amount, set her prices, drove her to the arranged meeting spots, and took the money, prosecutors said.

The documents also claim that when the girl was too tired to continue, he gave her methamphetamine to stay awake, and that he assaulted her when she resisted him.

Prosecutors say Moore faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, but his sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.