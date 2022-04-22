Advertisement

Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man is facing charges of murder and assault in the death of a North Pole man earlier this year, according to charging documents in the case.

Jonothan Head, 40, was arrested on April 21, according to an online report by Alaska State Troopers, in connection to the Feb. 24 death of David Wasson, a 35-year-old North Pole man. According to the online report, troopers were called to an “abandoned house” in Fairbanks early that morning, where they found Wasson dead in the basement of the home.

Head, who according to charging documents lived at the house with Wasson, now faces one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of second-degree assault. It was Head who called troopers to the home in February and who showed them to Wasson’s body, according to a sworn affidavit signed by Investigator Matthew Iverson.

Wasson’s remains were sent to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which, according to the criminal complaint, revealed his death was caused by “a right to left shift of his brain with herniations due to acute subdural hematoma of the right cerebral hemisphere.” According to the affidavit, a report from the medical examiner’s office stated that the injury may have been caused by “blunt impact of the head.” The autopsy also listed a history of acute and chronic drug and alcohol abuse as contributing conditions, the affidavit states.

Several weeks passed after troopers found Wasson’s body until they were contacted by a friend of his on March 16. According to the affidavit, a woman told troopers in an email that Head had told her on March 3 that he had hit Wasson repeatedly. The woman said Head told her he struck Wasson “over and over until he ‘snapped out of it’ and stopped,” the affidavit states.

Investigators with the troopers interviewed Head on April 21 and, according to the criminal complaint, Head told them he punched Wasson “on his head between five to ten times.” Head then told investigators that he went to sleep and that, when he woke up, Wasson was dead.

According to troopers, Head was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center. Online court records show he was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon in Fairbanks Court.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody Wednesday on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland...
Court documents shed light on double homicide case after Anchorage man is arrested in New York
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.
Alaska Senate Finance Committee advances new PFD formula bill to the floor
Improvements this summer include replacing the bridge over Dowling Road in Anchorage.
Dowling Road project in Anchorage expected to disrupt traffic all summer
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Travelers at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport react to flying without masks
Jalonni Blackshear
Anchorage man wanted in connection to double homicide arrested in New York

Latest News

The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
King Cove Beauty_Gail Bendixon 8-28-16
Visit by Interior Secretary Haaland heats up King Cove Road discussion
Haaland visited King Cove, and it was a long-awaited trip after she had previously postponed it...
Visit by Interior Secretary Haaland heats up King Cove Road discussion