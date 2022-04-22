Advertisement

Low pressure churns into the Gulf

Cloudy with showers, along with gusty winds to come
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low is circulating counter clockwise over the Aleutians.

The upper level high pressure that had provided a sunny stretch of weather for most of mainland Alaska holds tonight, but is weakening and drifting east.

The storm south of Dutch Harbor is aiding in this push.

The main front of the low will reach the southcentral coast by early Friday with more steady rain overspreading much of this area.

Snow is possible in higher elevations during this time frame as well, with a couple slushy inches possible through Turnagain Pass. The western Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage and the

Mat-Su should remain mostly dry with downsloping.

Hot spot was Klawock, 60 degrees. Cold spot was Nuiqust at 8 below zero.

