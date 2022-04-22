Advertisement

Low tracking into Gulf of Alaska will keep showers in the forecast

The bulk of showery activity will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mostly cloudy skies have returned to a large portion of Southcentral, as waves of moisture rotate around a low moving into the Gulf of Alaska. While this usually will mean the return to active weather, the bulk of precipitation will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral. While inland areas can’t rule out a spot shower or two, expect more cloud coverage than anything.

The heaviest rain into Saturday looks to fall through Portage Valley and near Whittier. It’s here where up to an inch or more of rain looks likely to occur. Adding into the mix will be some gusty winds at times, although the highest gusts look to remain anywhere from 25 to 40 mph through the gaps and passes. While it’s nothing to write home about, it is a change from the quiet and sunny weather we’ve seen for nearly a week now.

The showery weather lingers into the first part of the weekend, as the area of low pressure continues to march to the east. As the low moves past Southcentral, we’ll begin to see drier conditions make a return for the second half of the weekend. This will lead to more sunshine starting Sunday and into next week. In fact, a large part of next week will feature sunny skies and daily highs in the low to mid 50s. It’s possible, that today could be the last 40 degree high for Anchorage for quiet some time.

Meanwhile, Southeast is gearing up for the return to active weather. As the low continues to drift through the Gulf of Alaska, it will bring the return to rain and breezy conditions to Southeast. Many areas will hold onto daily showers starting Friday evening and lasting through the middle of next week. While the bulk of the rain looks to depart by Tuesday, some spotty showers could linger into Wednesday before sunshine makes a return.

From Southcentral to Southeast, a nice stretch of 50s awaits us.

Have a wonderful weekend!

