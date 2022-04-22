Advertisement

New boutique helps King Tech High School students ‘dress for success’

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pro Fit is a student run boutique inside King Tech High School that’s a place to shop in Anchorage, but isn’t for everyone.

Pro Fit is celebrating their grand opening this week. The shop carries used professional women’s clothing for students who are learning how to “dress for success.”

Entrepreneurship and Enterprise teacher Stacy Miller said the project was the brainchild of students in her class, which focuses on business operations and management. After successfully opening a café on campus, students were eager for more opportunities to demonstrate what they had learned.

“We needed another operation for this class so that students would get that hands-on experience running a business,” Miller said. “As we started looking at different options, this one just really hit a lot of the needs of our school community and it was something that we could handle.”

Miller said many students don’t own or have experience with professional clothing which they might need to wear on the job, while making presentation, or attending events.

“They come in often times and say, ‘I don’t even know where to start,’ and that’s our cue. We just step in and say, ‘tell us what’s most comfortable for you.’’'

Students make appointments to shop and are accompanied by a personal shopper. The personal shopper can give a second opinion as well as advice on what flatters, fits and is appropriate. Every item in the store is $10 and the proceeds go back into the program. Miller said she’s seen students transformed by putting on a dress or pants suit.

“You see this empowerment come over them when they put on a really nice outfit and they’ll say things like, ‘I feel like I’m a boss, I look like I am a boss.’ Like yeah, that’s the whole goal,” Miller said.

The Pro Fit boutique is still accepting donations. They’re looking for clean, modern, professional women’s clothing that a teenager would like. Donations can be dropped off at King Tech High School, 2650 E Northern Lights Blvd., during school hours.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source apps.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalonni Blackshear
Anchorage man wanted in connection to double homicide arrested in New York
Biologists say approximately 300 moose make Anchorage their wintertime home.
After 4 years of moose counts, biologists put a number on how many live in the Anchorage bowl
Improvements this summer include replacing the bridge over Dowling Road in Anchorage.
Dowling Road project in Anchorage expected to disrupt traffic all summer
Police are looking for Jalonni M. Blackshear, a former correctional officer, who they say is...
Anchorage police looking for man they say is connected to homicide deaths of woman and girl
Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody Wednesday on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland...
Court documents shed light on double homicide case after Anchorage man is arrested in New York

Latest News

Students at King Tech High School shop at the new Pro Fit boutique
King Tech High School opens student run boutique
Jalonni Blackshear was taken into custody Wednesday on Staten Island, New York, by Homeland...
Court documents shed light on double homicide case after Anchorage man is arrested in New York
One day after Jalonni Blackshear — the “person of interest” in a double homicide case in...
Court documents shed light on double homicide case after Anchorage man is arrested in New York
The Alaska Senate has passed a bill that would raise the legal age to buy and sell tobacco...
Alaska Senate passes bill to raise smoking, vaping age from 19 to 21