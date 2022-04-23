Advertisement

Kwethluk fire continues to grow

A fire near Kwethluk has grown to approximately 7,000 acres, according to the Division of Forestry.
A fire near Kwethluk has grown to approximately 7,000 acres, according to the Division of Forestry.(Photo Courtesy Alaska Division of Forestry)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KWETHLUK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry reported on Friday that a fire near Kwethluk has grown to approximately 7,000 acres.

The fire is burning in the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge approximately 25 miles away form Kwethluk. Officials with the Division of Forestry said in the post that fire suppression efforts would not take place, as they believe no properties are at risk and that the fire will run out of fuel.

Fire Management Officer Jeff Bouschor said in the post that “many times the effects of fire suppression activities have greater impacts to wildlife habitat, soils and vegetation than allowing fire as a natural process.”

The division wrote that the values at risk are three Native allotments located one mile northeast, 2.3 miles southeast and 3.3 miles west of the fire. The Kwethluk Fish Weir is also located five miles southwest of the fire. Forestry officials anticipate that the fire will approach rivers and snowpack, and likely run out of fuel before threatening the Native allotments.

“The fire is holding and there is no activity on the northwest flank near Three Step Mountain,” Fire Mapping Specialist Matthew Snyder said in the post. “There is no risk to the native allotments on the Kwethluk River. The fire continues to back on the south flank up Shallow Ridge and run west between water features. Based on the availability of sun dried tundra, brush and grasses, we anticipate that the fire will continue backing to the south and run between creeks until it runs out of fuel or receives precipitation.”

