Advertisement

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the sign at this Flying J Truck Stop advertises in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

“Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. “This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Mount Edgecumbe near Sitka in December 2004.
New in-depth study confirms Edgecumbe volcanic activity, earthquake swarm likely related
The Alaska Native Heritage Center has nearly doubled its collection with a recent acquisition.
Alaska Native Heritage Center doubles its collection after another museum closes its doors
Alaska State Troopers
Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation
Updated unofficial results from the recent special election in Palmer show that three members...
Updated special election results show three Palmer City Council members being recalled from their seats

Latest News

Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000th lung transplant
Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
FILE - Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, takes a reporter's question after speaking on the Senate floor...
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction