Homer man dies in car crash

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a Homer man died in a single vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

According to an online dispatch, troopers say that 60-year-old Charles Moore crashed near mile 10 of East End Road without a seatbelt on.

Moore was departing Homer declared dead on the scene. Troopers wrote that an investigation of the collision is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.