Homer man dies in car crash
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a Homer man died in a single vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
According to an online dispatch, troopers say that 60-year-old Charles Moore crashed near mile 10 of East End Road without a seatbelt on.
Moore was departing Homer declared dead on the scene. Troopers wrote that an investigation of the collision is ongoing.
