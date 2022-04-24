Advertisement

Homer man dies in car crash

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a Homer man died in a single vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

According to an online dispatch, troopers say that 60-year-old Charles Moore crashed near mile 10 of East End Road without a seatbelt on.

Moore was departing Homer declared dead on the scene. Troopers wrote that an investigation of the collision is ongoing.

