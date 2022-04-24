Advertisement

Onward & upward through the 50s

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It finally happened! The thermometer at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport surpassed 50 degrees on Saturday, reaching a high of 52 degrees. Clouds once again largely dominated the sky, but there was more in the way of sunny breaks, which helped in getting temps into the 50s today.

Scattered showers along the coast, with a mix of sun and clouds and a passing shower across the rest of Southcentral is the forecast for Sunday. Southeast will continue to see areas of rain throughout the day.

The forecast for this last week of April, generally calls for a mix of sun and clouds each day. There may be a few spotty showers mid-week. The next big storm system could arrive as early as Friday. Temperatures, however, will slowly be climbing into the middle 50s by the end of the week.

