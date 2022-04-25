Advertisement

Alaska Airlines to suspend nonstop flights between Anchorage and Hawaii until November

Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines.(MGN)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All nonstop Alaska Airlines flights between the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport have been canceled from June until November, according to an Alaska Airlines spokesperson.

Alaska Airlines Public Affairs Manager Tim Thompson said in an email that nonstop service between Anchorage and the Honolulu airport on the island of Oahu will return in November, “along with our Maui and Kona nonstop service.” Thompson did not specify dates.

Alaska Airlines booking information shows that the quickest ways for a travel to get from Anchorage to Honolulu and back is by way of connecting flights in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport or Portland International Airport.

Thompson wrote that no other major nonstop service routes to and from Anchorage are affected, and added that the current staffing levels at the airline are the main factor in the change.

“We continue to adjust our operating schedule to meet our staffing levels,” Thompson wrote.

Alaska Airlines has struggled with staffing levels this month, as pilots protested and the airline said it encountered a backlog in its training program as it worked to bring on more pilots. The company had 63 fewer pilots ready to fly in April than it had planned on in January, it said.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Correction: This article has been updated to correct that pilots protested in April.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
On Saturday afternoon the Muldoon community gathered, attracting people from all walks of life...
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
A photo of The Gaslight in Anchorage taken on April 24, 2022.
Man taken to hospital after Sunday morning shooting in Anchorage, police say
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest
The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim

Latest News

Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal
Cancellations continue at Alaska’s largest airport due to Alaska Airlines pilot shortage
Budget, homelessness, certification on agenda for next Anchorage Assembly meeting
Budget, homelessness, certification on agenda for next Anchorage Assembly meeting
A photo of The Gaslight in Anchorage taken on April 24, 2022.
Man taken to hospital after Sunday morning shooting in Anchorage, police say
Budget, homelessness, and certification on agenda for next assembly meeting
Budget, homelessness, and certification on agenda for next assembly meeting