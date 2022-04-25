Alaska Airlines to suspend nonstop flights between Anchorage and Hawaii until November

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All nonstop Alaska Airlines flights between the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport have been canceled from June until November, according to an Alaska Airlines spokesperson.

Alaska Airlines Public Affairs Manager Tim Thompson said in an email that nonstop service between Anchorage and the Honolulu airport on the island of Oahu will return in November, “along with our Maui and Kona nonstop service.” Thompson did not specify dates.

Alaska Airlines booking information shows that the quickest ways for a travel to get from Anchorage to Honolulu and back is by way of connecting flights in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport or Portland International Airport.

Thompson wrote that no other major nonstop service routes to and from Anchorage are affected, and added that the current staffing levels at the airline are the main factor in the change.

“We continue to adjust our operating schedule to meet our staffing levels,” Thompson wrote.

Alaska Airlines has struggled with staffing levels this month, as pilots protested and the airline said it encountered a backlog in its training program as it worked to bring on more pilots. The company had 63 fewer pilots ready to fly in April than it had planned on in January, it said.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct that pilots protested in April.

