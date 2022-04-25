Alaska turns a spring corner

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warm spring weather was felt in many parts of the state this April weekend.

Anchorage’s daytime recorded highs in the 50s for the second day in a row, breaking a 194-day period of below 50 degree streak. The high for Sunday topped Saturday by two degrees, climbing to 54 in the afternoon sunshine.

The city now joins other major Alaska cities in hitting the 50-degree mark, like Fairbanks and McGrath, along with Juneau. A broad circulation remains south of Alaska, weakening but still producing showers over southeast Alaska.

The hot spot for Alaska on Sunday was Seward at 57 degrees, and the cold spot went to two locations — Atqasuk and Point Lay both recorded lows at zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.