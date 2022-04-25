Advertisement

Alaska turns a spring corner

Anchorage finally breaks into the 50s!
By Robert Forgit
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warm spring weather was felt in many parts of the state this April weekend.

Anchorage’s daytime recorded highs in the 50s for the second day in a row, breaking a 194-day period of below 50 degree streak. The high for Sunday topped Saturday by two degrees, climbing to 54 in the afternoon sunshine.

The city now joins other major Alaska cities in hitting the 50-degree mark, like Fairbanks and McGrath, along with Juneau. A broad circulation remains south of Alaska, weakening but still producing showers over southeast Alaska.

The hot spot for Alaska on Sunday was Seward at 57 degrees, and the cold spot went to two locations — Atqasuk and Point Lay both recorded lows at zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Mount Edgecumbe near Sitka in December 2004.
New in-depth study confirms Edgecumbe volcanic activity, earthquake swarm likely related
The Alaska Native Heritage Center has nearly doubled its collection with a recent acquisition.
Alaska Native Heritage Center doubles its collection after another museum closes its doors
Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
Alaska State Troopers
Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation

Latest News

RF 4-24-22_Sun Data
Alaska is turning the spring corner
Scattered showers continue along coastal areas, but the rest of Southcentral sees sun & clouds.
Onward & upward through the 50s
JP-Nushagak Sunrise-John Heyano 4-22-22
Rain and clouds start the weekend
JP-Nushagak Sunrise-John Heyano 4-22-22
Rain and clouds start the weekend