APD: Man taken to hospital after Sunday morning shooting in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:15 Sunday morning, with a man taken to a local hospital after the incident.

APD said Sunday evening that officers responded to the Gaslight — a bar in downtown Anchorage — regarding a shooting.

An email from the department said the initial investigation indicated there was some type of altercation inside the bar, located at 721 W. 4th Ave., when “at least one shot was fired,” sending a man to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body.”

“The nature of the dispute, and whether those involved knew each [other] prior to the shooting, is still under investigation,” APD wrote in its email response to a request for information. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.”

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect information to release at this time, according to police.

