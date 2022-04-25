Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated to scattered showers are still evident from Southcentral to Southeast, as the remanants of a low continues to dissipate to the southeast. While most of the rain today will stay confined to the panhandle, coastal regions of Southcentral could see up to a tenth of an inch of rain. Outside of coastal regions, a large portion of Southcentral will stay dry with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. In fact, this week will once again bring another stretch of quiet and pleasant weather.

While much of the state continues to dry out and warm up, the active weather remains over the Bering. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast for the Aleutians, with Southwest Alaska and western Alaska seeing periodic showers through the week. All in all, this week will be another one to get outside and soak up the nice spring sunshine and warmth.

Keep in mind that avalanche danger continues to remain a threat. While conditions are set to improve somewhat from the weekend, any slopes facing the direct sunshine will see an elevated risk for natural wet slab avalanches to occur.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.