Advertisement

Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral

Anchorage has seen less than two-tenths of an inch of rain this month.
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated to scattered showers are still evident from Southcentral to Southeast, as the remanants of a low continues to dissipate to the southeast. While most of the rain today will stay confined to the panhandle, coastal regions of Southcentral could see up to a tenth of an inch of rain. Outside of coastal regions, a large portion of Southcentral will stay dry with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. In fact, this week will once again bring another stretch of quiet and pleasant weather.

While much of the state continues to dry out and warm up, the active weather remains over the Bering. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast for the Aleutians, with Southwest Alaska and western Alaska seeing periodic showers through the week. All in all, this week will be another one to get outside and soak up the nice spring sunshine and warmth.

Keep in mind that avalanche danger continues to remain a threat. While conditions are set to improve somewhat from the weekend, any slopes facing the direct sunshine will see an elevated risk for natural wet slab avalanches to occur.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest
The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Alaska State Troopers
Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation

Latest News

Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral
Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral
RF 4-24-22_Sun Data
Alaska turns a spring corner
RF 4-24-22_Sun Data
Alaska is turning the spring corner
Scattered showers continue along coastal areas, but the rest of Southcentral sees sun & clouds.
Onward & upward through the 50s