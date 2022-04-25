Advertisement

Family Dollar employee shoots alleged armed robber, police say

An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he...
An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he took some shots.(Family Dollar)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A Family Dollar employee in Ohio said she returned fire at an armed robber after he allegedly shot at her while fleeing the store.

The employee told Cleveland police the man walked up to the cash register with a bag of chips to purchase, according to WOIO.

When a male employee went to give the man change, the suspect pulled out a gun and reached into the cash register, a crime report says.

The suspect then pointed the gun at a female staff member and started to flee the store.

That’s when, according to the report, the female employee grabbed her own gun and followed the man out.

The 28-year-old woman told police the suspect fired a shot at her and she returned fire, hitting him in the leg, the report said.

Officers took the employee’s gun into evidence and went to search for the man. They found an abandoned backpack that contained a gun in an area where the suspect was seen running, according to the report.

Surveillance video reviewed by police confirmed it was the suspect’s backpack.

Officers did not locate the alleged robber, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
On Saturday afternoon the Muldoon community gathered, attracting people from all walks of life...
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest
The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Alaska State Troopers
Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation

Latest News

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning
After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.
Popular breakfast sandwich returns to Chick-fil-A