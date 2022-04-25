Advertisement

French beans recalled for listeria risk

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.
The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting a recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company Alpine Fresh, located in Doral, Florida, voluntarily issued the recall isolated to one lot.

The beans are in clear plastic packages marked with lot number 313-626 on the back.

No illnesses linked to the beans have been reported.

The company says it is taking corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest
The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Alaska State Troopers
Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed the proposal Friday without comment. He had...
Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female...
Woman with legs tied survives fall from 8th floor, suspect charged
Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday,...
Johnny Depp takes stand for 4th day in libel trial against Amber Heard