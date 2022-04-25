Kwethluk fire continues to grow, but running out of available fuels

KWETHLUK, Alaska (KTUU) - The wildfire burning near Kwethluk has grown to approximately 9,693 acres, but is expected to run out of fuel according to Division of Forestry officials. Additionally, the fire ls listed in the Alaska Interagency Fire Management Plan as a “limited management option” fire as it is not actively threatening any lives, properties, or infrastructure.

“Forward spread of the fire to the west has halted due to natural barriers,” said aerial mapping specialist Matt Snyder in a post from the Division of Forestry on Sunday. “All fire activity is on the southeast flank with the fire backing into the wind and surrounded by natural barriers. The fire should run out of available fuels in the next 1-2 days.”

In the post, division officials wrote that the fire is expected to stop moving approximately 2 miles from the nearest Native allotment. There are three Native allotments within five miles, and the Kwethluk Fish Weir is approximately 5 miles southwest of the fire. The fire is burning within the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.

Snyder took his fifth observation flight Friday afternoon and noted that light winds are blowing at the active fire form the east. Snyder will take his next observation flight on Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The fact that the Kwethluk Fire is burning in a Limited Management Area is the main driver in contributing to the decision to refrain from taking any suppression actions,” said National Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Officer Jeff Bouscher. “Other factors include the time of year, the current and expected weather conditions, the lack of continuous combustible fuels and potential risks to firefighting personnel and aircrew members.”

Forestry officials wrote that the fire is on a course headed for existing snow that has not yet melted on Loom Mountain, and that weather predictions are favorable to include rain and snow showers. Though the limited management area fire is not being combatted with traditional suppression efforts, officials wrote that the Kwethluk fire is being monitored and mapped aggressively, and will receive suppression efforts if it threatens life or property.

“It is common to have wildfires at this time of year in Alaska,” the post said. “As our daylight lengthens, the snowpack recedes and exposes the tundra grasses, mosses and shrubs to the drying effects of the wind and the sun. These conditions, coupled with sparse precipitation, work to dry out the tundra plants and make them available as fuel for combustion. Western Alaskan wildfires burning at this time of year tend to be wind driven and fast moving but also short-lived.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.