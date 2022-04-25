Advertisement

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Melissa Lucio....
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Melissa Lucio. Lawyers for Lucio, who has denied she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter are hopeful new evidence will stop her execution on April 27.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case.

Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.

The execution stay was announced minutes before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set to consider her clemency application to either commute her death sentence or grant her a 120-day reprieve.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
On Saturday afternoon the Muldoon community gathered, attracting people from all walks of life...
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest
The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Alaska State Troopers
Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
North Dakota lawmaker resigns after report he texted child porn suspect
President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden honors Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
Budget, homelessness, certification on agenda for next Anchorage Assembly meeting
Budget, homelessness, certification on agenda for next Anchorage Assembly meeting
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family of children who disappeared in Miss. River heartbroken as search continues