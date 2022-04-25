Advertisement

US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request

A death row inmate who wants neurological testing is taking his case to the nation’s highest court.
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - An Ohio death row inmate, who wants neurological testing done, takes his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuesday, justices will hear arguments from lawyers representing Raymond Twyford and the State of Ohio. Twyford was convicted of murder in 1993, and his lawyers argue that there’s potential evidence left to be discovered.

Tywford was convicted of murdering a man who was accused of sexually assaulting two children whose mother Twyford lived with. Michael Benza, a Tywford attorney, said his client needs neurological testing.

Benza said, “When Ray was a teenager, he tried to kill himself by shooting himself in the head. And he has these 20 to 30 bullet fragments inside his brain.”

Benza wants to know whether those bullet fragments impact Tywford’s ability to process information or his competency. The testing can’t be done at the prison and would require the state transporting Tywford to a medical facility about an hour away. Lower courts gave the green light, but the State of Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn those decisions.

The state didn’t schedule an interview before our deadline, but we spoke with George Washington University law professor Paul Schiff Berman who analyzed the state’s argument, which is presented with Chillicothe Correctional Institute Warden Tim Shoop as the petitioner.

Schiff Berman said, “The warden is saying that he doesn’t have to do this because there’s no indication that the information that would be gained from the neurological exam will actually be admissible.”

Schiff Berman also notes that with the Supreme Court’s more conservative makeup, there’s a greater chance the court could overturn the lower court decisions.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning. Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers is listed as the counsel of record for the state.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest
The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim
Alaska State Troopers
Fairbanks man charged with murder in homicide investigation

Latest News

Updated unofficial results from the recent special election in Palmer show that three members...
Updated special election results show three Palmer City Council members being recalled from their seats
Palmer residents cast their votes Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in a special election for the...
Early results in Palmer election show voters in favor of recalling 3 council members, with more ballots left to count
Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Sullivan says he hasn’t endorsed yet in Alaska’s House race
Eagle River as seen on April 11, 2022.
Plaintiffs in Alaska redistricting lawsuit ask court to reject new Senate map that divides Eagle River
Sen. Lisa Murkowski continues to have a substantial cash advantage over her opponent backed by...
Murkowski maintains cash advantage over Trump-backed hopeful