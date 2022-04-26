2022 Senior NYO Games put on a show
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in two years, the Senior NYO Games were held in person at the Alaska Airlines Center and the athletes made sure that the wait was worth it.
While all of the athletes are going for the top spot on the podium, the games are just as much about culture as they are about competition.
“I think teamwork, self responsibility and support,” said Mount Edgecumbe coach Archie Young. “Watching athletes help each other is incredible, especially being cutthroat —whether you’re basketball or volleyball — it’s win, win, win. You come here and you’re watching your archrival help you.”
Not only is each event representing a different activity that is rooted in Alaska Native culture, what makes the Senior NYO Games uncommon is the camaraderie. The games are like a family reunion where old friends from different villages and communities get to meet up and help their cultural competition. Bethel’s Jordan Klejka took the two-foot high kick title.
“I grew up with like Yupik culture, and so for me, it’s a part of who I am almost even though I’m white, that is how I grew up and keeping that alive is like extremely important,” Klejka said.
Hundreds of athletes took to the Alaska Airlines Center floor to compete in 11 different events.
WRIST CARRY
Boys
- Ethan Jenkins, Dillingham, 535′ 3 ¾'’
- Nick Louis Amora, Unalaska, 418′ 1 ¼'’
- Myles Campbell, Mat-Su A, 396′ 3 ½'’
Girls
- Sadie Elachik, BSSD, 359′ ¼'’
- McRae Mills, Mat-Su A, 287′ 3 ¼'’
- Joy Walker, Knik Tribal, 286′ 3 ¾'’
ALASKAN HIGH KICK
Boys
- Colton Paul, MEHS, 90′'
- Deshawn Campbell, Mat-Su A, 86′'
- Ezra Elisoff, Juneau A, 84′' 0m
Girls
- Eden Hopson, Anch A, 70′'
- Kyra John, LKSD, 68′' 0m
- Leila Kell, Chickaloon, 68′' 2m
ESKIMO STICK PULL
Boys
- Derek Seppilu Jr., BSSD A
- Samiel Wilson, Salamatof
- Kael Erickson, BSSD B
Girls
- Manu Muti, Barrow
- Taylor Tiedeman, Cordova
- Jada Moonin, Nanwalek
ONE-HAND REACH
Boys
- Parker Kenick, Nome, 64′'
- Michael Flynn, LKSD, 64′' 4m
- Ezra Elisoff, Juneau A, 62′' 1m
Girls
- Eden Hopson, Anch A, 56′'
- Riley Malone, Mat-Su A, 54′'
- Abby Mallette, FNSBSD A, 54′' 1m/54′'
TWO-FOOT HIGH KICK
Boys
- De Shawn Campbell, Mat-Su A Team, 94″
- Parker Kenick, Nome, 94″ 2m/94″
- Colton Paul, MEHS, 92″ 2m/86″
Girls
- Jordan Klejka, Bethel, 68′'
- Victoria Fisher, BSSD, 66′'
- Tehana Baldwin, MEHS, 66′' 3m
NDIAN STICK PULL
Boys
- Teague Green-Johnson, Nome
- Evan Phillip, LKSD
- James Ione Jr., BSSD A
Girls
- Shanelle Palma, Unalaska
- Leah Evans, Homer
- Trinity Vlasoff, Tatitlek
KNEEL JUMP
Boys
- Nick Louis Amora, Unalaska, 62 ¼”
- Michael Flynn, LKSD, 58 ¼”
- Dayln Nelson, Bethel, 54 ½”
Girls
- Shanelle Palma, Unalaska, 44″
- Tehana Baldwin, MEHS, m43″
- Leila Kell, Chickaloon, 41″
SCISSOR BROAD JUMP
Boys
- Colton Paul, MEHS, 36′ 5 ½”
- Alukka Ivanoff, BSSD A, 35′ 8 ½”
- Chad Hakala, Anch A, 35′ 4″
Girls
- Lydia Alverts, Chickaloon, 26′7″
- Jadrey Reynon, Unalaska, 26′ 6 ½”
- Jaden Wren, Anch A , 26′ 4 ½”
ONE-FOOT HIGH KICK
Boys
- Colton Paul, MEHS, 110″
- Chad Hakala, Anch A, 106″ 0m
- Deshawn Campell, Mat Su A, 106″ 2m/106″
Girls
- Lydia Alverts, Chickaloon, 84″
- Victoria Fisher, BSSD A, 82″ 0m
- Emilee Wilson, Salamatoff, 82″ / 1m/82″
SEAL HOP
Boys
- Devon Mann, LKSD, 113′ 8 ½”
- Teague Green Johnson, Nome, 93′ 11 ¾”
- Landon Smith, Bethel, 93 11 ¾”
Girls
- Crystal Moses, LKSD, 135′ 0″
- McCrae Mills, Mat-Su A, 34′ 3″
- Michelle Atcherian, Chevak, 131′ 8 ¾”
