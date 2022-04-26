2022 Senior NYO Games put on a show

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in two years, the Senior NYO Games were held in person at the Alaska Airlines Center and the athletes made sure that the wait was worth it.

While all of the athletes are going for the top spot on the podium, the games are just as much about culture as they are about competition.

“I think teamwork, self responsibility and support,” said Mount Edgecumbe coach Archie Young. “Watching athletes help each other is incredible, especially being cutthroat —whether you’re basketball or volleyball — it’s win, win, win. You come here and you’re watching your archrival help you.”

Not only is each event representing a different activity that is rooted in Alaska Native culture, what makes the Senior NYO Games uncommon is the camaraderie. The games are like a family reunion where old friends from different villages and communities get to meet up and help their cultural competition. Bethel’s Jordan Klejka took the two-foot high kick title.

“I grew up with like Yupik culture, and so for me, it’s a part of who I am almost even though I’m white, that is how I grew up and keeping that alive is like extremely important,” Klejka said.

Hundreds of athletes took to the Alaska Airlines Center floor to compete in 11 different events.

WRIST CARRY

Boys

Ethan Jenkins , Dillingham, 535′ 3 ¾'’

Nick Louis Amora , Unalaska, 418′ 1 ¼'’

Myles Campbell, Mat-Su A, 396′ 3 ½'’

Girls

Sadie Elachik , BSSD, 359′ ¼'’

McRae Mills , Mat-Su A, 287′ 3 ¼'’

Joy Walker, Knik Tribal, 286′ 3 ¾'’

ALASKAN HIGH KICK

Boys

Colton Paul , MEHS, 90′'

Deshawn Campbell , Mat-Su A, 86′'

Ezra Elisoff, Juneau A, 84′' 0m

Girls

Eden Hopson , Anch A, 70′'

Kyra John , LKSD, 68′' 0m

Leila Kell, Chickaloon, 68′' 2m

ESKIMO STICK PULL

Boys

Derek Seppilu Jr. , BSSD A

Samiel Wilson , Salamatof

Kael Erickson, BSSD B

Girls

Manu Muti , Barrow

Taylor Tiedeman , Cordova

Jada Moonin, Nanwalek

ONE-HAND REACH

Boys

Parker Kenick , Nome, 64′'

Michael Flynn , LKSD, 64′' 4m

Ezra Elisoff, Juneau A, 62′' 1m

Girls

Eden Hopson , Anch A, 56′'

Riley Malone , Mat-Su A, 54′'

Abby Mallette, FNSBSD A, 54′' 1m/54′'

TWO-FOOT HIGH KICK

Boys

De Shawn Campbell , Mat-Su A Team, 94″

Parker Kenick , Nome, 94″ 2m/94″

Colton Paul, MEHS, 92″ 2m/86″

Girls

Jordan Klejka , Bethel, 68′'

Victoria Fisher , BSSD, 66′'

Tehana Baldwin, MEHS, 66′' 3m

NDIAN STICK PULL

Boys

Teague Green-Johnson , Nome

Evan Phillip , LKSD

James Ione Jr., BSSD A

Girls

Shanelle Palma , Unalaska

Leah Evans , Homer

Trinity Vlasoff, Tatitlek

KNEEL JUMP

Boys

Nick Louis Amora , Unalaska, 62 ¼”

Michael Flynn , LKSD, 58 ¼”

Dayln Nelson, Bethel, 54 ½”

Girls

Shanelle Palma , Unalaska, 44″

Tehana Baldwin , MEHS, m43″

Leila Kell, Chickaloon, 41″

SCISSOR BROAD JUMP

Boys

Colton Paul, MEHS, 36′ 5 ½”

Alukka Ivanoff , BSSD A, 35′ 8 ½”

Chad Hakala, Anch A, 35′ 4″

Girls

Lydia Alverts , Chickaloon, 26′7″

Jadrey Reynon , Unalaska, 26′ 6 ½”

Jaden Wren, Anch A , 26′ 4 ½”

ONE-FOOT HIGH KICK

Boys

Colton Paul , MEHS, 110″

Chad Hakala , Anch A, 106″ 0m

Deshawn Campell, Mat Su A, 106″ 2m/106″

Girls

Lydia Alverts , Chickaloon, 84″

Victoria Fisher , BSSD A, 82″ 0m

Emilee Wilson, Salamatoff, 82″ / 1m/82″

SEAL HOP

Boys

Devon Mann , LKSD, 113′ 8 ½”

Teague Green Johnson , Nome, 93′ 11 ¾”

Landon Smith, Bethel, 93 11 ¾”

Girls

Crystal Moses , LKSD, 135′ 0″

McCrae Mills , Mat-Su A, 34′ 3″

Michelle Atcherian, Chevak, 131′ 8 ¾”

