Alaska’s first large cruise ship of the year arrives in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s first large cruise ship of the year pulled into port in Juneau on Monday afternoon, kicking off what is expected to be a slow start to the season.

The Norwegian Bliss, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, is the first of roughly 600 voyages planned for Alaska this summer. The sailing season is set to end in mid October.

If all the ships scheduled to come to Alaska sailed at normal capacity, the state would see a record-breaking 1.5 million cruise ship passengers sailing to Alaska this year. Juneau officials say the actual figure is more likely to be around 1 million, down from the 1.3 million passengers who visited Alaska in 2019.

In 2020, Alaska saw no large cruise ships due to COVID-19 cancellations. Last year, an abbreviated sailing season saw around 10% of the normal number of passengers visit Alaska.

Business owners and local community leaders were excited about the return of a somewhat normal summer cruising season, and the projections that it would get more robust as the season progresses.

Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon said it was exciting to see the first ship arrive and that she hoped the passengers would enjoy Juneau’s drizzly weather, and spend lots of money.

Jeff Rogers, finance director for the City and Borough of Juneau, said cruise ship passengers provide around $10-15 million in sales tax revenue each year and then roughly $15 million annually in passenger service fees.

“(It’s) a big part of how we pay for city government, how we pay for services on the waterfront, how we support visitation and tourism locally,” Rogers said, explaining cruise ships provide around 20% of the city’s total budget in any given year.

Local governments across Alaska are estimated to share in around $100 million in revenue from large cruise ships. Businesses across the state are said to make over $1.1 billion from a typical season.

Laura Martinson, owner of Caribou Crossings, a downtown Juneau gift store, was at the waterfront to welcome the Norwegian Bliss. She said local businesses are “extra happy to have some customers back.”

“It doesn’t have to be record breaking to be amazing,” she added about the season ahead.

Passengers disembarking the Norwegian Bliss said the ship was around half full. Capacity on large cruise ships is expected to increase as the season goes on. COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory onboard Norwegian Cruise Line ships for everyone except young children, and so is testing.

Stepping into light rain, Dawson and Kari Kilhoffer were excited for their first Alaska excursion of a much-delayed trip.

“We’ve scheduled this particular trip four times because of the pandemic,” Dawson said with a laugh.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.