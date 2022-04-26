Daily highs remain in the 50s through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today will mark the 4th consecutive day that temperatures will top out in the 50s for Anchorage, as the spring warm-up continues. While temperatures will only stay a few degrees above average, this month will likely end with an average temperature around half a degree above average. While some spotty to isolated showers can’t be ruled out, the vast majority of Southcentral will remain on the dry side.

If you’re looking for rain, the best chance of seeing it will be for the panhandle. It’s here where up to a quarter of an inch of rain looks possible through the end of the day. While much of the state will see fairly dry conditions as the month draws to a close, isolated showers can’t be ruled out. While any large pattern shift looks unlikely the rest of the month, we could see a slight tilt towards wetter conditions as May approaches.

If you’re a fan of the warmer conditions, we’ll see daily highs make a run into the low to mid 50s through the week. This weekend could bring the first day for Anchorage to see daily highs in the mid 50s.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

