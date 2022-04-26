Advertisement

Interior Department approves management plan that restricts oil, gas leasing areas of the NPR-A

The Department of Interior has signed a new record of decision guiding the management of the...
The Department of Interior has signed a new record of decision guiding the management of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, reverting that management to a previous plan and closing off almost half of the 23-million acre area from oil and gas development.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Interior has signed a new record of decision guiding the management of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, reverting that management to a previous plan and closing off almost half of the 23-million acre area from oil and gas development.

President Joe Biden’s administration had announced back in January that it was planning to use an oil and gas leasing management plan for the NPR-A that would close off about half the reserve to development. The Interior Department’s move on Monday means that management of the reserve will revert back to an 2013 plan, called an Integrated Activity Plan, used by President Barack Obama’s administration.

The previous administration under President Donald Trump had moved to open about 82% of the reserve to oil and gas leasing.

“Today’s decision ensures the NPR-A will be managed consistent with the 2013 IAP, while including certain more protective lease stipulations and operating procedures for threatened and endangered species,” said a press release from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management.

“Under this Decision, approximately 11.8 million acres (52 percent) of the NPR-A’s subsurface estate are available for oil and gas leasing,” according to the decision.

Biden administration moves to restrict oil, gas leasing areas of the NPR-A

When the Biden administration announced its move to use what’s known as the “no action alternative” from the NPR-A’s 2020 Integrated Activity Plan, Alaska’s congressional delegation strongly opposed it. Sen. Dan Sullivan at the time called the move “arbitrary and contrary to good science,” and Sen. Lisa Murkowski said it demonstrated “everything that is wrong with (the administration’s) energy policies.”

Environmental groups on Monday applauded the Interior Department’s announcement of the new record of decision and the return to the 2013 management plan for the reserve. Management of the reserve has long been contentious, and some environmental concerns have centered around potential impacts to nesting bird populations and migrating caribou.

“The previous administration’s move to open more than 82% of the Reserve to oil and gas leasing failed to address the realities of the climate crisis or impacts to the region’s significant wildlife and wilderness values,” said Alaska Wilderness League Conservation Director Kristen Miller in a prepared statement. “Returning to the 2013 management plan is the right move in the near term and will restore protections to critical areas like Teshekpuk Lake.”

Kristen Monsell, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said Monday’s announcement didn’t go far enough.

“At a time when we desperately need to end Arctic oil leasing, this just isn’t enough,” Monsell said in an email. “Addressing the climate emergency means ending new fossil fuel extraction, and we can’t keep going in the opposite direction.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
On Saturday afternoon the Muldoon community gathered, attracting people from all walks of life...
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
A photo of The Gaslight in Anchorage taken on April 24, 2022.
Man taken to hospital after Sunday morning shooting in Anchorage, police say
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest
The Anchorage Federal Courthouse.
Anchorage man convicted of sex trafficking teen who was repeat victim

Latest News

To mark the beginning of National Crime Victims Week, a ceremony was held downtown to remember...
Victims for Justice Tree Ceremony
An Anchorage woman is warning others not to fall for the investment scam she did, which uses...
Anchorage woman warns about investment scam using cryptocurrency
The Z.J. Loussac Library in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mayor Bronson names new Anchorage library director
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal
Cancellations continue at Alaska’s largest airport due to Alaska Airlines pilot shortage