National Weather Service still forecasting above average risk of breakup flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the sunny, milder weather the past couple of weeks, Southcentral Alaska has already seen much of the winter’s significant snowpack melt away. These same melting conditions have just now reached the Interior, causing rapid melting of their deep winter snowpack and icy rivers.

The National Weather Service’s River Forecast Prediction Center for Alaska continues to closely monitor conditions heading into May, which is typically the peak of breakup season.

The center posted a graphic to its Twitter account Monday showing that all of Alaska’s major rivers are still frozen. While there are areas beginning to open across the major rivers of the Interior, all of the current observing gauges remain near normal with no advisories, watches, or warnings, but that may soon change.

Most of Alaska's major rivers are still frozen. We are expecting a dynamic breakup with above average potential for ice jams and flooding. Be flood prepared!



Find more of the latest breakup information here:https://t.co/eQYO6e7xo0#AKRiverWatch #NWS #AKwx #RiverWatch2022 pic.twitter.com/65OABEuLVy — NWS APRFC (@NWSAPRFC) April 25, 2022

Here’s why. As of April 13, runoff was already in the above average range from Bethel to the Kuskokwim Delta eastward across the Interior between the Alaska Range and the Brooks Range to the Canadian border.

Continued rapid snowmelt is expected through early May as temperatures are forecast to remain near to above normal. That said, Mother Nature may have already reduced the risk this season.

“For the short term, it’s looking like temperatures on the west coast of Alaska are starting to trend a little bit warmer, which is great because those are going to be our downstream locations,” said Hydrologist Celine Van Breukelen. “So it’s really great if we start melting snow and degrading ice on the downstream sections of the river.”

The forecast, however, remains moderate to high as above average flood potential remains for many of the rivers of the Interior, including the Yukon, the Koyukuk and the Tanana.

While it’s still early, hydrologists continue to advise those living throughout the Interior to take simple preparedness actions, such as clearing ice out of drainage areas, moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the floor.

Click here for a complete look at the National Weather Service Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center in Anchorage, their various flood forecasts and outlooks, which also include graphics. Your Alaska Weather Source Team will also be monitoring river levels to help keep you prepared and safe.

